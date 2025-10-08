Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

Why Do You Need to Forget Mentors and Find a Patron? – Q&A

Maxim Benjamin Smith
Oct 08, 2025
Let me tell you…we’ve gotten some negative feedback for the Forget Mentors, Find a Patron chapter of The Preparation

So, we went over some of those criticisms in this video so that we could explain some things that, frankly, we could have done a better job of explaining in the book. And, thanks to the critics, it gives us an opportunity to go deeper on an incredibly important subject: Human relationships…specifically the more formal Patron-Client relationship model.

The right Patron-Client relationship can, unlike most Mentor-Mentee relationships, build serious relationships that benefit both parties so dramatically that each person (although acting in very different roles) walks away infinitely better off than they started. A REAL relationship, connections, wisdom, knowledge, support, manpower, drive, youth, financial benefit…it’s all tied together in the ideal Patron-Client relationship.

So, it’s important to clear the air and get things right.

It’s a Q&A – I ask the questions and my dad (Matt Smith, being the author of that chapter) supplies the knowledge. I think everyone will benefit from hearing what he has to say about this.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith

