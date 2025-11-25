Criticism, Persuasion, and Forward Movement

Monday, November 24th, 2025
Speaking to you from Uruguay
Instead of writing to you (as usual) I wanted to put this weekly update out in video format to talk about something entertaining…
Overall, it was a good week with a fair amount of progress—especially on the marketing end of things for the agricultural drone business. Anyway, I recommend watching the video and reading two posts from this past week…
One post is introducing a new Prepper and the other is about 11 life lessons that I’ve learned in just 2 years. If you’re in The Preparation I urge you to read both.
Post on The Preparation page: Weekly Update: Beau Buenaventura
Personal essay: 11 Life Lessons…From a 20 Year Old
P.S. The new week is started and I think this one is shaping up to be a great week. It’s exciting. So stay tuned…
-Maxim Benjamin Smith
