Why You Won't Make it Past 6 Weeks...

Thursday, December 18th, 2025

Writing to you from Uruguay

I’ve already seen people drop out at the 6 week mark…and plenty are too scared to start in the first place. The fact is, The Preparation isn’t for everyone. It requires a moderate level of courage, will power, and the right mindset to succeed.

But, I suspect there’s another problem brewing…

Something else is causing people, who would otherwise do great in The Preparation, to all-out quit after 6 weeks or not even start in the first place. I think I know why and I want to tell you about it because (even if you are doing well in the program) one simple thing can completely change the outcome of your Preparation.

Also, this is the first in a long series of videos designed to help you make the most of this radical form of education.

I’ll be sharing tips and tricks, talk about problems you will likely face in the program, give you the solutions, help you with planning, mindset, and proper execution…along with a whole lot more.

So stay tu…