I'm 20...Here Are Six of The Greatest Lessons I've Learned in The Last Two Years

What are some of the greatest lessons you’ve learned in your life?

That’s a question worth asking as many people as you can. Some answers are good — some aren’t — but all of them teach you something about how you should live your life. Too often, these lessons are hard taught—it takes major mistakes or critical loss for some to learn them.

But, you want to skip that…

At very least, you want to skip the long, drawn-out mistakes that screw up months or years of your time. The best way out of that? To learn as many life lessons as you can — as soon as you can — and hopefully when you’re young.

How to do it?

Well, The Preparation is a fantastic start. You’ll get real life experience (and lots of it), travel to places you’d never imagine going, make money along the way, build a network of good and interesting people, and…learn key life lessons along the way.

I’ve been in the program for two years—started when I was 17 and am now 20 years old. Watch this video to hear about six of the greatest l…