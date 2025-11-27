How to Get Started With The Preparation

Getting started in any endeavor is usually the hardest part…it’s like trying to go to the gym early in the morning. You know it’s good for you, you know you should do it, but sleep is calling your name.

The decision to get up and go to the gym is usually harder than your entire workout.

Starting The Preparation is nothing short of easy for a number of reasons but, at the end of the day, diving into something new is a matter of courage. That’s really it.

If you’re brave enough to take the first step everything becomes manageable.

But, I’m not here to convince you to start the program. This video is for those of you already in it. I want to help you make the absolute most out of the your Preparation. There’s a couple major things that generated the momentum (and consequential progress) within the first 9 months of my Preparation…even though I didn’t realize it at the time. I’m sure you’ll derive value from the key points.

So, click the video, watch it, and stay tuned for more content like th…