This May Be One of the Most Important Books You Read in the Next 4 Years...

A boxer, mine caretaker, seaman, longshoreman, lumberjack, cattle skinner, elephant handler, writer…

That was Louis L’Amour – one of the most impressive men in recent times and no doubt a renaissance man. Similar to ourselves (and the ever-increasing problems we have in the world) Louis lived during a time of great uncertainty: the Great Depression.

His experience of life during that time was unlike many other great men of the past…and a reason for us to pay special attention to him.

After living much of his life, Louis produced a memoir recounting some of his major stories and going over the path his life took in a toned-down retrospective manner.

This memoir – Education of a Wandering Man – is a huge asset to us today. Not only is it excellent reading, but it allows those in The Preparation 3 key advantages in reading the book frequently.

Watch the video and I’ll tell you about it…

-Maxim Benjamin Smith