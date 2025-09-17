Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

Do you have to be rich to start The Preparation?

Responding to Negative Feedback
Maxim Benjamin Smith
Sep 17, 2025
Wednesday, September 17th, 2025

Speaking to you from Uruguay

This is a good one. Whenever you produce a creative piece you can’t quite know what kind of feedback you’re going to get from other people until you release it to the world.

Well, we’ve had overwhelming amounts of positive feedback on The Preparation since its release — actually the response was better than we expected. But, we did get some negative comments on it like, “It must be nice to have a rich dad who can help you pay your way through the program.”

That statement is utterly false on many separate fronts.

Whether you’re starting off with a lot of resources at your disposal or not, you can make you’re way through The Preparation.

I’ll tell you why in this video.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith

