Here Are Best Things to do (and not do) When Starting The Preparation

Sunday, January 4th, 2026

Writing to you from Nagano, Japan

Unsure of how to get started, which Cycles to do first, not making much progress, or not feeling energized and excited to continue on?

This video can help you.

There are, just as in life, plenty of difficulties in The Preparation — one of the greatest being to start out on the path, dive into the unknown, and live in discomfort. Many mistakes can be made which can totally shift the direction your Preparation takes…turning a good path into a dull life. Making as few mistakes as possible in the beginning is key to your success.

We can’t ensure your success, but we can help you cut out those mistakes that’ll trip you up early on.

In this video I talk about 4 points — 4 interconnected ideas — that’ll bring you more success than you could possibly imagine. These 4 points come from an accumulation of my own mistakes and experiences in the past two years, as well as the work we put into turning this into a full-fledged program.

I didn’t do everything right thus far…that’s for sure. I wish I had been conscious and aware of these 4 points throughout every moment of the program. But, I’ve had a very successful past two years overall because of these ideas. Don’t believe me? Check the Preface of The Preparation book for proof.

Anyway…

That’s all to say that I can be of help…let’s get into the 4 points.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith