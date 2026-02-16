Where to Go From Here?

Monday, February 16th, 2026

Writing to you from Osaka, Japan

Spent the last week recovering from all the ailments I acquired during my 3-week stay in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The staph infection seems to have gone away…only to be replaced with a fungal infection that is spreading faster than I’d like it to.

The real question is…what to do from here?

Well, watch the video to hear about my plan going forward. Unfortunately, Thailand isn’t on the docket, but Muay Thai training will continue nonetheless. From here it’s about turning a poor situation into a success. I think I know how to do it.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith