You're Not Thinking Big Enough

Let’s be honest, you’re probably not thinking big enough…

I’m not talking about thinking that you could run for congress, win a Nobel Peace Prize, or become an astronaut. That’s largely childish.

I’m talking about developing the ability to analyze your life—where you’re going, what you’re doing, who you want to be, where you want to be—and being able to properly execute on those ideas in the future.

But, not only that…

I’m also talking about understanding how to pull yourself out of the present moment and circumstances to see the world as a vast expanse of potential that can aid you here and now in getting to where you want to be.

How do you do it?

Well, that’s the tough part, and what I try to explain in this video. In my mind, there are a few methods to working it out….

Stay tuned for more.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith