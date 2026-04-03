When It's Time to Have Fun...

Thursday, April 2nd, 2026

Speaking to you from Illinois, USA

I tend to just stick to the serious stuff—tips and tricks, insight, guidance, stories, mistakes, and lessons from The Preparation. Well, this time I thought I’d mix things up a bit…

Having fun, or “doing fun shit” as we like to call it, is a huge part of the program. For those like me who are introverted, reserved, and often too serious having fun can often be difficult to do right.

I know, it sounds funny, but it’s true.

So, in this video I have a story I want to tell you based off of a question that a new prepper left for me. Watch the video and let me take you back to a game-changing moment not so long ago while I was in Japan…

-Maxim Benjamin Smith