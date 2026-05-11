This is Why You Don't Settle for College...

Monday, May 11th, 2026

Speaking to you from Uruguay

While screwing around with AI the other day, I asked a question that had been on my mind for a while, “How do my accomplishments over the last 2.5 years stack up to those of other 18–22-year-olds?”

The answer shocked me.

As my questions expanded out from the original answer, I began to see something that just couldn’t make itself more obvious: The Preparation dominates the competition.

No doubt about it.

But, let’s dive into the video so you can see that I’m not blowing things out of proportion. The evidence, the data, that was displayed in a simple AI prompt is a testament to the program that Doug Casey, my father (Matt Smith), and myself have created…and I only say that because it’s true.

The proof is in the pudding.

Check it out.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith