Sunday, May 24th, 2026

Writing to you from Evergreen, Colorado

Alone, again.

I’m back in the states for a short time to get a few things done. I’ll be doing a 4-day rope rescue course in South Dakota similar to the one I did back in 2024. Along with that, the plan is to do the 14-day wilderness expedition with Boulder Outdoor Survival School and work on wildfires for a couple of weeks.

It’s tough to be alone. The Preparation is nothing short of amazing when it comes to individual growth in the form of increased skills and bettered character, and it certainly blows the competition out of the water, but there are tradeoffs with everything…

In nearly 3 years of being the beta tester for the program I’ve found two major challenges—one that goes away with time and one that sticks with you: loneliness.

Let’s focus on the latter for now…

I’ve been lonely while working in the Nevada desert. I’ve been lonely while working on wildfires in Oregon. I’ve been lonely on a sailboat in the middle of the south Atlantic, in the mountains of Thailand, and on our own ranch in Uruguay.

More than that, I’ve experienced the loneliness that only those who live life fundamentally different from other experience.

That’s all to say that I understand what some of the other people in The Preparation are feeling. It’s a tough thing—and it’s thrown me out of the saddle a time or two. Loneliness cuts so deep and seems to wish nothing but that you feel as weak or incapable as possible. It feeds on negative emotion while conjuring more of it up at the same time. It sits with you when you’re alone and offers nothing but the worst.

A person who doesn’t constantly reflect on the meaningful path they’re on and actively look for joy in the things around them will be consumed by loneliness.

Trust me, I’d know by now.

Anyway…

I’m saying this to those who can derive use out of it, but I’m also writing this so that I remember what I have to do and how I have to think for the next few weeks.

Continuing on

I haven’t abandoned the Investor Cycle. In fact, I was going through a course on technical analysis and finished reading another investing book the week before last.

It’s a slow cycle, one that can be drawn out during a period where things are more time sensitive. Given everything that’s going on in the world, this may be the last time in a while that I venture outside of Uruguay to learn/do something. It seems clear that the wise thing to do for a bit will be to stick to learning things locally instead of travelling 6,000 miles to take a couple courses.

That being said, I’m going to make this short time count.

I’ll be doing the Survivalist and Investor Cycles at the same time while doing everything else I want to do here. Not everything will go my way. I might not get around to doing everything before it’s time to go. That’s okay. Ultimately, all that matters is that I do all that can and have a good attitude while doing it.

That would make this time, and the loneliness that comes with it, worth it.

I’ve got no clue of what I’ll be doing once I get back to Uruguay. It’ll probably be near the 3-year mark of my time in The Preparation. There will be a couple birthdays and I’m probably going to want to rest for a couple weeks. I need to do some more thinking about what’s next.

Reading

Last update

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Leave a comment below if you’ve got any suggestions or questions for me.

And don’t forget to send this to someone who might benefit.

I’ll see you next week.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith

I am acting as a guinea pig for a program which is meant to prepare young men for the future. This program is designed to be a replacement for the only three routes advertised to young men today - go to college, the military, or a dead-end job.

All of these typical routes of life are designed to shape us into cogs for a wheel that doesn’t serve us. Wasted time, debt, lack of skills, and a soul crushing job define many who follow the traditional route.

This program, which we can call “The Preparation”, is meant to guide young men on a path where they properly utilize their time to gain skills, build relationships, and reach a state of being truly educated. The Preparation is meant to set young men up for success.

What appeals to me about The Preparation is the idea of the type of man I could be. The path to becoming a skilled, dangerous, and competent man is much more clear now. I’ve always been impressed by characters like The Count of Monte Cristo, men who accumulated knowledge and skills over a long period of time and eventually became incredibly capable men.

Young men today do not have a guiding light. We have few mentors and no one to emulate. We have been told that there are only a few paths to success in this world. For intelligent and ambitious people - college is sold to us as the one true path. And yet that path seems completely uncertain today.

We desperately need something real to grab onto. I think this is it.

I’m putting the ideas into action. Will it work? I can’t be sure, but I’m doing my best. I’m more than 60 weeks into the program at this point. So far, so good.

You can follow me along as I follow the program. Each week, I summarize all that I did.

My objective in sharing this is three fold: