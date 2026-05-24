Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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Nicola Cairncross's avatar
Nicola Cairncross
7d

Good for you sharing something so personal, which will help all the others following you on The Preparation. I used to feel lonely when younger and alone and that led me into some behaviours and situations I prefer not to think about! However after years of being in two great relationships and bringing up two amazing young adults, I just feel peaceful now rather than alone. The work you are doing now will mean you will never be bored and the community you are building with your posts will also help - a global community of new friends, young and old. Good job so far!

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Frank Hyman's avatar
Frank Hyman
7d

Dude, I hear you about the loneliness. About a third of my time while Jack-Kerouacking around Europe for six months in 1980/81, I had no friends around me, no cell phone to text or call anyone from home or from my first two years of college. Often, no one even spoke English and my French and Spanish were very marginal.

And once i got back in the states, worked about three months at home and then at 21 took a good paying construction job in rural Kansas for six months thru the winter. That was even lonelier than any part of the Europa trip. Aaaaargh.

That shit is hard. But there is a payoff. It may not feel like it now, but your inner resources are building up like muscles after a workout. When you get this behind you, you will look back at how you sustained your forward motion without requiring someone else's approval or support.

Coming back from Europa and then coming back from Kansas, both times at home and after that, I felt invincible. I felt like anything hard that was in front of me, was just a thing. I could just f*cking do it. No question. And I knew I had done many hard things in the past and could overcome any of them in the future.

Also, in Kansas, I read all three volumes of Aleksander Solhzynitsens book "Gulag Archipelago." Russians trapped in the Soviet prison system on trumped up charges for decades. That was some evil shit. I read those three very long books, with the specific goal of reminding myself that there are many people who had a worse life than i did.

Bonus: all the introspection I did while lonely, especially revisiting how my relationships with women had turned out, helped me craft a better sense of self and a better way of dealing with other people. I was clearly a changed man...as on the drive home from Kansas, through Wisconsin, Canada, New England, DC and home to Beaufort, SC, three, count 'em, three women I'd had crushes on over the years decided the time was right to lure me into their beds. Not feeling lonely then. Nosiree.

Your mileage may vary.

But persevering through anything hard will payoff. But we can't always predict what form the payoff will take!

:-)

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