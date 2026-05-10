Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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Brant David McLaughlin's avatar
Brant David McLaughlin
4d

Keep journaling to We the People, Maxim. You're doing astounding stuff as an individuated person.

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Sarah S's avatar
Sarah S
4d

I think planning is a skill that comes with age…at your age, you are gifted in the ability to do, be spontaneous, pivot quickly, and implement other short-term but impactful moves. As the brain and hormones settle down in your mid twenties, you may notice how you naturally begin to plan more often and in more meticulous ways…obviously both skills are super valuable!

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