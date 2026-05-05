Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
STEVE CAMPINI's avatar
STEVE CAMPINI
20h

You have direct access to two of the best teachers. Your dad and Doug Casey.

Reply
Share
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
1d

Maxim, there is one major point that needs to be brought up about Warren Buffett. That is the fact that most of his investing was done with pre-tax money that were essentially free capital that came in to his various property and casualty insurance companies, commonly called "float".

Quick explanation of how it works: People pay insurance premiums in the expectation that if disaster occurs, they will collect. The insurance company takes the opposite side of the bet: They hope that a disaster never occurs to one of their policy-holders. If the policy never pays out, then the amount of the premium is a profit to the insurer, and becomes part of the company's float, which is free to be invested. The company did not pay interest to the policy-holder on the amount received as a premium, but earned close to 100% profit, tax-free. However, as an individual, your earnings have already been taxed, so you start in the hole by about 15%, relative to the company that gets to invest pre-tax money. This is the major reason that no one will likely match Buffett's track record. Or at least his pre-2000 record.

So there's no need to compare your investment success to his; it will likely come up short for that simple reason alone. But it does help to have a goal in mind when you start.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maxim Benjamin Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture