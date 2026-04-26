Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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Jason Janczak's Preparation
Apr 26

Hi Maxim. My name is Jason Janczak. I live in Madison, Wisconsin, and I have been trying to push my way through the program. I am in the middle of a self-made cycle to be a mechanic. I have taken a complete 180 degree turn in my life from working in a warehouse driving a forklift to now working in an auto shop, working my way to getting my certification. I guess what I am saying is thank you for doing this blog. It has kept me focused on my path. It reminds me that even through the dirt and the grease, that this hard work will be worth it in the end and I have much more to look forward to, including all of the learning that has yet to come!

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Lauran
Apr 26

Max,.... I am so glad that you are focusing on the markets and how to interpret investments by the world's events. You are so blessed to have your father to work with you on this. No one ever thought the markets were easy (if they have half a brain), and it takes years to understand trades. Glad your health is back on track, and that you are studying all this.

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