Acceptance, Lessons, Movement

Monday, March 2nd, 2026

Writing to you from Osaka, Japan

Things have been tough…no doubt about that. This past month and a half has been wild, uncertain, and ever-changing. Every move to continue training — not just in Thailand but also now in Osaka — has faced one brick wall or another.

Despite the chaos I’m learning a lesson that I wish I had learned a year ago…

I’ll get into that in the video because it might just keep you from making the same mistakes I’ve made (and continue to make) within this process. The life lessons learned alone are enough to make the past 2.5 years of difficulty worth it. I suppose it was just time to learn another one of those lessons.

Anyway…

Check out the video for this past week’s update!

-Maxim Benjamin Smith