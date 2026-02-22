Controversy, Training, and Getting the Ball Rolling

Sunday, February 22nd, 2026

Writing to you from Osaka, Japan

It was time to get things moving again after a couple weeks break from training Muay Thai. The break was needed, no doubt, but it’s time to get back to making progress in order to make the most of the first cycle of The Preparation for this year.

Luckily, a Thai-owned Muay Thai gym is only a 30-minute walk from the place I’m staying. That will make the process of quickly getting back on my feet much better.

After all, time moves very fast. I’m telling you…every time I reflect on the last 2.5 years I see just how quickly it has gone by. With only a year and a half left in the program I can only imagine that it’ll go by in the blink of an eye. Making the most of this period of time is key. Moving fast after a setback is absolutely necessary.

The progress this past week was the first step to moving forward at full speed again.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith