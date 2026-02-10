Maxim Benjamin Smith

Transcript

There's been a big change...

A Radical Alternative to College
Maxim Benjamin Smith
Feb 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10th, 2026

Writing to you from Osaka, Japan

I was in Chiang Mai, Thailand for 3 week to train Muay Thai…but a few things happened that have caused me to return to Japan for a little while.

Watch the video to find out why.

It’s unfortunate that my time in Thailand had to be cut short, but there’s good reason for it. Really, it seemed to me like leaving was the best option for the circumstances of the time. So, I’ll have to continue the Fighter Cycle of The Preparation from here.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith

Discussion about this video

