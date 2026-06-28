Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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Fernando Miquelarena's avatar
Fernando Miquelarena
Jun 29

Hi Max, It is nice to read about your last month, the stuff you are devoting your time to is not easy and it requires a truly stoic mind to master, enjoy your time at the farm in Uruguay, it is very cold down there too but at least you do not have to sleep out in the desert. Best wishes, Fernando

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Chris's avatar
Chris
Jun 29

I’m surprised they didn’t give you electrolytes in the desert heat. Low sodium, potassium and magnesium causes heart palpitations. Maybe you can go back and finish someday!

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