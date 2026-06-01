Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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Chip Miles's avatar
Chip Miles
5d

Always good to hear from you! Keep learning

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Bob Schaefer's avatar
Bob Schaefer
7d

Sounds like you had a great week and it's impressive that you remembered as much as you did. I imagine if you did the same week in two years, you would still learn even more and at the same time be much more proficient!

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