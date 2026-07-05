Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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Dayle's avatar
Dayle
3d

I've been reading along - I appreciate your writing style and thoughtfulness. I'm in your Dad's generation or older, so this post had me thinking...perhaps there is a version of the Preparation that is useful for older adults, who have been on the traditional path of college and career, but are now thinking of their life beyond "working years", looking for a way to be useful, make friends around the world, etc. I'm going to spend some time on this. Thank you!

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Joe Pauley's avatar
Joe Pauley
3d

Keep up the good work Maxim! Love the book Doug Casey your Father and You Yes the posts are informative entertaining and educational The Forum is a great idea and helping people is to walk in the footsteps of Jesus Himself Wish the book would have been written fifty years ago when I could have benefited more from it Take care and God’s blessings

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