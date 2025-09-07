Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cloud therightsofman.com's avatar
cloud therightsofman.com
14hEdited

Rock & Roll guitar GOAT: Mark Knopfler

https://youtu.be/8Pa9x9fZBtY?si=JE33W4Nll1Ybywgq

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Reldon Welling's avatar
Reldon Welling
15hEdited

I had mentioned Muay Thai to you probably well over a year ago. Curious where you decided to learn; Chiang Mai or Bangkok? We live in CM most of the year and have a couple of newly remodeled apartments (within walking distance to several Muay Thai gyms) if you need a place to rent short term.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Maxim Benjamin Smith and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture