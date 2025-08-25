Sunday, August 24th, 2025

Writing to you from Uruguay

This past week was a major week.

Not only does the month of August mark two solid years that I have been the beta tester for The Preparation but, with great timing, The Preparation book released just a few days ago.

Let me tell you, this book has taken almost 2 years to write. Along the way, we have gone through 3 or 4 separate drafts of it in order to make it what it now is. Every time we started a new draft we threw almost everything away from the previous one and started over again - continuing with the most critical ideas and developing new ones.

The sheer amount of time, focus, and effort which has gone into crafting The Preparation is a testament to our (Doug Casey, my father - Matt Smith, and myself) desire to aid young men in succeeding on their own path.

The Preparation may be the most important book you ever read.

A week different from most

It’s amazing how much your schedule can change after one major event.

The release of the book has completely changed the dynamic. My father and Doug have had several interviews this past week, and I joined my dad for one which you can check out here: Podcast with Parallel Mike, Matt Smith, and Maxim Smith

For this upcoming week, my dad has one podcast every day and I have two podcasts and a radio show scheduled. Lots to do.

And, these past couple days have made me realize that I am going to get started on the Entrepreneurship cycle (find it in the book!) early. Over the past couple months learning to fly has been the main focus, but poor weather and busy schedules haven’t permitted much flight time. It makes sense to take advantage of the lull in flying and allow the Entrepreneurship cycle to take the stage.

As it suggests, that particular cycle is about creating your own business.

My business is going to be about precision agriculture. What do I mean by that? Well, drones are beginning to replace tractors in more ways than one. Instead of haphazardly spreading seed and fertilizer with a tractor (likely on places that don’t even need it) you can use a combination of 2 drones to get the job done in a much more effective way.