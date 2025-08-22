Friday, August 22nd, 2025

Writing to you from Uruguay

“I just graduated with a computer science degree, and the only company that has called me for an interview is Chipotle”

AI is a very real threat for those unprepared for it. Worst of all, it could be a threat to your kids future. AI is, to use the phrase that was forced on us during Covid, “the new norm”. But, this new norm is here to stay and it’ll shape more lives than the Covid-19 scare ever did.

The industrial revolution marked the beginning of our ever-quickening timeline. Cars, factories, and communications (to name a few things) sped everything up. And, each new technology was more easily built off of the last. Like the wheels of a steam locomotive - it’s hard to get ‘em moving at first, but once you gain some momentum it moves fast. And, things are moving even faster now.

Think about it, how many major newsworthy events happen in a day, a week, a month?

Well, AI is the new Industrial Revolution. A lot of unimaginable good can come from it, but many - perhaps millions - will be swept up in the wave of change. Those in my generation, some in college and some already graduated, are staring up at a tsunami that will, no doubt, come crashing down on us.

Zach and Manasi are already feeling its crushing weight…