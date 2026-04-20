Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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Lauran's avatar
Lauran
15h

Enjoy your home, and rest a little. Air travel is tiring, and somewhat dangerous right now, I think. If I were you, I would concentrate on Uraguay, and what it has to offer. You have been going full tilt, and something will come up that you want to do next. Get your full health back, and focus on that.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
16h

Allowing your nervous system “down time” is essential for long-term health. Consider this time as a restorative time for your amazing body.

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