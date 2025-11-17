Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JenP2412's avatar
JenP2412
16h

I like reading the updates - please keep them coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
paws's avatar
paws
13hEdited

I’d imagine very experienced ranchers don’t need any convincing. I’d ask how little can you say.

Better they decide it’s a good deal vs being told it is.

And if you meet them, might also ask for their advice on how to better market your service. As well as any other way you---with or without the drones---could be of value for them. Everyone has problems. Your work a month from now might be something unimaginable at this point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture