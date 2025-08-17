Sunday, August 17th, 2025

Writing to you from Uruguay

As a quick, but extremely exciting announcement: The Preparation book is releasing tomorrow on Amazon!

Two years of hard work and the combined efforts of 3 generations - Doug Casey’s life, work, writing, and ideas being the genesis of the program…my father (Matt Smith) being the developer and writer…and myself acting as the beta tester for the program - has allowed for the creation of something truly special.

A battle-tested, adventurous, fulfilling, and resilient path which can lead any young man to become competent, confident, and dangerous.

So, stay tuned. I’ll be sending out a post with the link to buy the book tomorrow morning.

Moving on to what I did and learned this past week…

Getting the flight hours in

Not many people have garnered 30 flight hours without doing their first solo. I’m at 28 flight hours now and haven’t done mine yet. It’s very unusual, but there’s some reasons for it.

First off, when I started flight school in Colorado, I was bouncing around from one instructor to another in order to find someone who had time on their schedule consistently. So, at least 10 flight hours went by without any real instruction - just instructors treating it as if it was my first or second flight. From there, I was able to find two instructors that could fly with me consistently and we did so until I was just under 18 total flight hours.

Continuing flight school in Uruguay shifted the timeline of things a little bit too…

Of course, not only was I with another new instructor and had little focused instruction prior to coming here, but I have been training under a different set of expectations here.

But, my Uruguayan instructor looked at me on Friday, holding his two fingers close together and said, “You’re this close to flying solo.”