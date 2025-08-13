Wednesday, August 13th, 2025

Writing to you from Uruguay

An important conversation 2 days ago opened up a topic which is rarely talked about, but is absolutely necessary to the betterment of you and I, as well as everyone around us.

I had heard my father say it in the past, “a rising tide lifts all boats.”

It’s a phrase generally used to describe how overall economic prosperity benefits everyone involved - even indirectly benefiting some. But, that’s never how my father used it. Instead, what he really meant by it was: “a rising tide” - you (as a person making strong personal progress) - “lifts all boats” - improve those around you.

Unconsciously, I have been using the phrase in that meaning ever since, and didn’t realize it until the other night when I was questioned about it…

The Problem

Someone had come to me with a problem. One which was similar (but not exactly the same) as the problem I faced two years ago before I started The Preparation. Two years ago I was completely lost - angry at the world, disappointed with myself for being lightyears away from the man I want to be, and completely unsure of what to do with my life as my 18th birthday was fast approaching.

Anyway…

The person who came to me about this problem isn’t lost themself, but someone they love is. For reference, everyone mentioned (myself and the two others) are all about 20 years old and none of us go to college. Meaning it’s high time to grab life by the horns and get to it.

The question from this person was: should they try to help the person they love get on their feet by paving the way for them (continuously helping them learn/do new things).

“No”, I said.

“But, you always say, ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’…”