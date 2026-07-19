Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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Lauran's avatar
Lauran
33m

Max.....The $75,000 should be not a problem, if you emphasize that it is put out over a period of time, and not all at once. If you earned money during all of this; then tell people that. I think you said that you did. Because you had the money to spend on this, you went at a very brisk pace. Maybe some of those wanting to do this, will do it in stages, as they earn the money. It is working well, and if that many people actually signed up, it was great for a first time introduction. You are a success!!!!!

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Sophia's Preparation's avatar
Sophia's Preparation
1h

I would have loved to be there. Sadly, I was working but, thank you for all you do!

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