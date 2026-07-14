Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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@gethealthyorgetdead
5d

It would be interesting to see the midlife adult version of The Preparation with all of the job losses and cuts. It is crazy nowadays trying to get extra work after leaving a career path to start a new one.

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Wayne Stiles's avatar
Wayne Stiles
5d

This is part of the Heritage Foundation's plan for America. Withhold and reduce funding of local education. Criticize, belittle, downgrade and cancel support for higher education. An uneducated populace is a compliant populace. People that can't read higher than an 8th grade level can't be expected to participate in the democratic process in their towns, cities or states or to know what's being done to them in Washington, DC. All part of the plan.

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