Sunday, July 20th, 2025

Writing to you from Uruguay

In my last letter to you, I spoke about interviewing for the Clipper Race - a circumnavigation race created by a sailing legend, Sir Robin Knox Johnson.

Well, I was accepted into the race shortly after being interviewed. It was an exciting thing because it meant that the foundational sailing skills I acquired in February of this year would be brought to a whole other level…

The plan was to do leg 3 of the race, which starts in South Africa and ends in Western Australia.

Nearly 5,000 miles of sailing through “the roaring forties”. Not only that, but it’s a full-on race. Plus, the Cape of Good Hope off the coast of South Africa - according to some sailors - is often more treacherous than the Cape Horn.

It would have been an amazing (and difficult) experience, as well as a great opportunity to take foundational skills to the next level.

But, after looking at the contract, it’s definitely not worth it. At least not now…

The reason is that the or…