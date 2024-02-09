Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Southwest Mom's avatar
Southwest Mom
Jan 16

Hi - Any more info on when the book might come out?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Maxim Benjamin Smith
YourLastLife's avatar
YourLastLife
Jul 9, 2024

I've self hypothesized the same idea so it's interesting and good to see you guys coming to the same conclusion. It's really an observation of - world class education is all present on the internet. I've professionally self educated for a demanding career for 2 decades, successfully, and made millions in income. Going to university sets you back 3 years of earning, resets your starting line in the race back a few hundred k. Also your peers may be up 100k in invested assets. With inflation the compounding effect of 200k delta between an indebted university goer and a worker with 100k saved will magnify over a lifetime. Plus Ive never been asked not have I ever asked anyone for their degree when hiring them. I'm on course to make my children avoid university

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture