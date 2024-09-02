09/01/2024

Writing to you from Eugene, Oregon.

This week has been very interesting…at least the second half of it. You see, I was doing my usual routine in Denver (Chess, Spanish, reading, BJJ, hiking).

Something was missing though. And, I certainly did have unfinished business in regards to scuba diving.

Months back I was able to finish my pool dives, but was unable to complete the four open water dives needed to become certified.

It’s been something that’s been looming in the background of my mind for a while.

My girlfriend’s brother completed his dives down south, so I figured I might as well do the same.

I took the long drive down and completed 3 of my 4 dives. It was tough and not pretty at times, especially whenever I had to flood my mask or take it off completely for the training.

My body freaks out trying to breathe out of my mouth while I feel water over my entire face. But, I stayed calm enough to get it done, and maybe that’s all that matters.

Yet, unfortunately, I wasn’t able to ge…