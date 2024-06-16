What I did this week (Week 45)
A Radical Alternative to College
What I did this week (Week 45)
6/15/2024
Writing to you from Denver, Colorado.
The Great Man Podcast is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. These updates are only available to free subscribers for 7 days.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Maxim Benjamin Smith to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.