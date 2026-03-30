Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fernando Miquelarena's avatar
Fernando Miquelarena
Mar 30

If

by

Rudyard Kipling

If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or being lied about, don't deal in lies,

Or being hated, don't give way to hating,

And yet don't look too good, nor talk too wise:

If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;

If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same;

If you can bear to hear the truth you've spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,

Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,

And stoop and build 'em up with worn-out tools:

If you can make one heap of all your winnings

And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,

And lose, and start again at your beginnings

And never breathe a word about your loss;

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: 'Hold on!'

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,

Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,

If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,

If all men count with you, but none too much;

If you can fill the unforgiving minute

With sixty seconds' worth of distance run,

Yours is the Earth and everything that's in it,

And—which is more—you'll be a Man, my son!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Maxim Benjamin Smith and others
Frank Hyman's avatar
Frank Hyman
Mar 30

Frank's Travel Rules (while I'm on a roll...)

~ In summer go north. In winter go south.

~ I avoid wet, tropical third world countries. Hot, wet conditions sustain diseases--bacterial, fungal and viral--to which we have little to no immunity. And health care may be spotty. Have known too many people whose trips to tropical countries, like India, have been ruined by getting sick. Often just from eating the food in restaurants.

~ Your plane will land in a big city, or what I call "the tourism zone." Flee.

Seeing "the sites" is nice and all, but I would rather find my way to a rural/small town/non-tourist place where I can chat up a friendly person and they will say, "you know, I've never met an American before." That's how you'll know you're in the right place. You'll make friends who will invite you for fun times and adventures: foraging for wild, edible mushrooms, going to a party where they're cooking fish stew over an open fire, traipsing through the woods to a non-commercial hot spring next to an icy creek, hitch-hiking to the next town, getting on a small boat to poke around or fish, learning which wild herbs to add to dinner, hopping on a horse and galloping through the surf, etc, etc.

~ Think twice about going to countries where The Enlightenment is not a big part of the cultural DNA--you will find that women are often treated as being two steps above livestock, especially in rural areas. After spending two weeks in rural Morocco--where I befriended a goatherd who invited me to meet his family and spend the night in their cave--I could see how women's jobs were to essentially be barefoot and pregnant--I decided I didn't want to support that with my money ever again. Something to think about.

On that same trip, at a guest house, I met a Canadian woman and a Brazilian woman who wanted to go to a club one night in the small town, so they invited me along. In the club there were about 100 guys and 3 women: the two women I came with and the Senegalese woman fronting the band. On the walk back through town, we were accosted by four guys who started grabbing the women by their arms and by their ass--guys assume a woman out after dark is de facto, a prostitute. I had to get loud enough that people turned their lights on and I had to act big and holler that I was calling the cops and swinging my arms around and praying that one of them wouldn't stab me in the neck with a knife. My two female friends were a bit freaked out. Something to think about.

~ Sign up for WWOOF.org. You can land a part-time gig on a family owned organic farm in almost any country--you get room and board for 7 days in exchange for a 5 half days of pretty easy work. My wife and I did that for two weeks in rural Provence, France a short walk to the Sea and a week in rural Tuscany, Italy a short walk to a swimming hole. Made lifelong friends, ate great food, were given Opinel pocket knives by one friend and just had a great time in excellent weather.

Safe Travels!

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maxim Benjamin Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture