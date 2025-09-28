Maxim Benjamin Smith

3d

Best wishes for good success on opening the bank account. It tends to go one of two ways, in my experience. One way is, whatever you deposit belongs to the bank and you get to request the funds when you want to spend any of them beyond trivial amounts. It worked that way for our team in France with Paribas at the start of this century. The other way is that you'll have some delay on initial availability of funds but once that time has passed, all will go well and it'll be like any bank account in America.

wrt to drone loading, one approach would be to get a bunch of the hoppers, which I surmise might be detachable. While the drone is flying a mission, fill more of the hoppers. Then as the drone comes back, swap to the next full hopper in line. Eventually the drone will be programmable and do the hopper swapping autonomously.

3d

Sounds like a good life bro.

I've worked mostly outdoors and find that if my energy level is low, it's likely one of two things: sweating out too much water or sweating out too much salt. When you feel like you're dragging, try chugging a tall glass or two of water. Still feeling futzy a half hour later? Try wetting your finger and dipping it in a salt cellar and touching the center of your tongue where there are fewer taste buds--the odd things you remember from 5th grade health class--and the saltiness won't overwhelm you.

Or do the salt first if you've been drinking plenty of water.

Either way, I find that low energy feeling kind of drifts away and I'm ready for another round.

Hang tough! Be safe!

