Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GIO39's avatar
GIO39
1d

Hi Max,

Excellent article!

You might want to look at https://maldo.uy/

You can say it’s the Uruguayan Yelp. You can probably post your business Ad on there as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Maxim Benjamin Smith
Joel K Davis's avatar
Joel K Davis
1d

Thank you Maxim. I like the reports on your adventures in this post and I like your thoughts in other posts. You inspire me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture