“I would guess that we are one of five sailboats that will sail through the Falklands this year.”

Plenty of people visit the Falklands by cruise ship or by taking a once-a-week flight to the islands each year, but a fraction of a percent ever sail through the islands and make the ocean crossing to Punta Arenas, Chile.

With that, a fraction of a fraction of a percent ever take an RYA (Royal Yachting Association) Competent Crew Course on a set of islands that lie in the “Furious Fifties” at 51 degrees south latitude.

For someone that has never sailed in their life, I was really diving into the deep end.