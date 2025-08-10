Sunday, August 10th, 2025

Writing to you from Punta del Este, Uruguay

Learning any skill is never easy. Waves of embarrassment, anger, and fear crash into you with seemingly no end in sight of the assault in sight. New information is being thrown your way and, whether it’s because of misunderstanding, poor memory, or bad execution you can feel the full brunt of your (often completely understandable) mistake.

This brings you and I to a fork in the road we must take…

Our choice is between resentment and a change in attitude (coupled with a shifted perspective). We can, as most people do, begin to hate the process we’ve thrown ourselves into - dragging ourselves through it or even dropping the pursuit overall. Or, shift your attitude by thinking of each difficulty as a task…your task to overcome.

If you’re like me, then the subject matter of something or skill itself is rarely enough to sustain your desire to continue on through the learning process. You need an greater, overarching aim with some gravitas. The aim, at least for myself, is like Epictetus’ quote: “Devote the rest of your life to making progress”.

If doing/learning something can get me closer to becoming the man I want to be, sign me up.

But, no matter what your overarching aim is, it must hold enough weight to make any natural difficulties that come with learning something new seem trivial.

There’s plenty of bumps in the road…here’s one of mine

Never - not once - have I done done something new within the past 2 years in The Preparation that was easy.

This time last year I was working on a wildfire as an EMT when I realized that 4 months of schooling and a successfully-passed national exam didn’t prepare me for an EMS job nearly as much as I thought it did…

Getting lost on a Forest Service road after being given vague directions of the patient’s location was the beginning of the trouble. We drove 15 minutes in the complete opposite direction after being told by the freaked-out fire fighters on the radio to go “up” the road, not down the road from where we were. Anyway, we flipped a U-turn and rushed down the road to a turn off where 5 or 6 engines (“engines” meaning pickup trucks with a water tank and hoses on the back) were all parked together.

“Mopping up” with a good crew on the 2024 Falls Fire

Immediately we were swarmed by people wanting to give information on the patient who, strangely, I didn’t see until several minutes later.

It was his first day working on fires this year. Hot day. Didn’t drink much water. After he was found crawling on all-fours trying to get back to the road he was called in as a heat illness patient. By the time we got to him he was throwing up consistently, could barely walk, and wasn’t sweating very much - which could have marked a transition from heat exhaustion to heat stroke.

Arriving to the scene and jumping out of the ambulance felt like a movie.

Everything was rushing by, somehow I had forgotten everything I had learned, and my help was minimal. My paramedic had to practically hold my hand through the entire call - all the way to the hospital where we dropped off the patient - in order for me to do what I needed to do.

Is there a word to describe a stressful experience multiplied by a thousand?