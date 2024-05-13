The Preparation: 3rd Month Review

I started documenting my journey through The Preparation when I was 18 weeks into the program…which means much of what I did in the beginning is completely unknown to most.

I have a review (list of minor and major accomplishments) for my 1st, 2nd, and 3rd months in the program which I would like to share with you.

It might provide clarity into how to go about getting started with the program.

Here’s what I did during September of 2023 to continue my journey through the program:

EMT Class:

-Had a ride-along on an ambulance

By this point I was two months into the EMT class. We had learned the basics of how to treat trauma injuries, EMT terminology, and the six medications which we are allowed to administer.

In the beginning I had little interest in becoming an EMT. I started the class because I needed to get started on something, to learn something valuable.

However, EMT class quickly grew on me. The specialized knowledge I was attaining was unique and could actually be put to practice in the real world.

Within those two months I had gained skills, and it was exciting.

My ride-along with the ambulance was on October 1st…a fantastic way to start the month. It was cold and dark when I pulled into a parking spot in front of the EMS facility.