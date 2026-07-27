Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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Fernando Miquelarena's avatar
Fernando Miquelarena
1d

Thank you Maxim, great update, you have covered a lot of topics, I would comment on two topics, first your impression on South America, let me base my comment on a few premises "Anyone who’s spent a significant period of time in South America knows that productivity, high achievement, and hard work are not valued" and "If all of the necessities of life are taken care of — shelter, food, water, bills, and the presence of good people...." and "most useful qualities a person can cultivate is the ability to be charismatic..." there is truth in parts of your impression, indeed!, still the context is more complex....South America is not USA. South America last 200 years have been very different to the last 250 years of the USA, I can expand this through many different areas but maybe a conversation during an asado with a nice argentina malbec or uruguayan tannat will help us next time I visit Uruguay, .....a tip of this iceberg discussion, 30 years ago... I stopped my car at a corner and very quickly in my productivity mode asked the man standing at the corner, Hey! , do you know where is blah bla blah... he looked at me and said Good Morning Sir.... yes keep going straight and at the end of the road go left, the lesson.... good morning sir.... , speed and productivity are important, understanding the culture and the context could take you further... the second topic is BUILD! , you are so right on that, I remember my father told me 40 years ago when we first bought our first piece of land in Uruguay, he said PLANT!, always plant! , plant as much as you can, it takes a lifetime to enjoy the shade of those trees, thanks to that today this land looks like a golf course, and is still very productive. Maxim ... keep going ... you are doing something great, you are daring to think by yourself and you are putting the hard work, this is more than many people nowadays! Abrazos!

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Casey Bohn's avatar
Casey Bohn
19h

I don’t have much to offer other than to keep working on the app. There may be opportunities wider than just where you are locally. As for AI - it can be good, or it can be bad. As for me: I will continue to learn to use it well.

You might check out the Barn Talk channel on YouTube. It’s a father and son out of Iowa, but they have all kinds of people on in various ag industries. I find them entertaining, but you may find them informative, especially some of the cattle guys.

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