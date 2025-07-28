The Preparation

Harpus
3d

Consider putting together some cold cuts, good bread And live on some sandwiches. If you have simple cooking I have the recipes. cook enough for two meals. Go to Sam's get a rotesierire chicken for $5 & have four meals....

Jim Davidson
3d

In the sixth month of 2013 the average price of gold was $1,389 per ounce. Today the price on the spot market, per Kitco, In the middle part of last month the price was around $3,380, a difference of $1,991, about 1.4 times the 2013 price. I suspect that the retailers are narrowing their profit margin on food items and keeping their profit margin on drinks as is tradition in retail food sales.

It is good to learn to swim. Uptown at 3030 Broadway in New York city is a gym named after Marcellus Hartley Dodge. When I was a freshman at Columbia they told me that Dodge had made a restricted donation which Columbia accepted to build the gym, name it after him, and include a large swimming pool (75 yards long it was) provided that every entering freshman would be tested to see if they could swim, and required to take swimming before graduation if they could not. It seems that Dodge lost family members and friends on the RMS Titanic. I aced the test and took fencing.

There is another sort of fencing that I've done involving barbed wire. It is one of the many less-than-skilled types of labour where work is often available in rural areas. For skilled trades, I often suggest locksmithing and welding, as there is always a need for these. Just last night three men were busy working to get into a locked car that one had left the keys within near where I'm staying. Of course, welding tools aren't so heavy if someone else is providing the gas and power. Locksmith tools fit in a small case or tote.

As always, these updates are very welcome and helpful. Thanks.

