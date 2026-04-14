Tuesday, April 14th, 2026

Writing to you from Uruguay

From the ranch, Uruguay

Well, I can’t say that this last week was productive. It wasn’t. Just like many of these past weeks. Travel gets in the way of doing anything productive—and I’ve gotta say—traveling (especially by plane) gets worse and worse with every flight.

Travel isn’t the relaxing and romantic thing it used to be.

As the demon-like megachurch owner Kenneth Copeland once famously said, getting on a commercial flight is like being in “a long tube full of demons”. That was how he justified buying a new private jet back in 2016. He was wrong when he said it, but that statement feels more and more true by the day. I’m telling you, I’ve never seen more disrespectful, loud, crazy, and stupid people in my life.

In the last month alone I’ve spent just shy of 40 hours on planes or in airports.

Even that is far too much nowadays. There’s a lot of good people in the world, but in comparison to the entire population they are few and far between. I’m convinced that most people on earth don’t have souls.

That’s a topic for another day. I have a few stories that could be added to a future article…

Posted above is a map of everywhere I’ve travelled in the last month along with the path of travel. The Japan to Denver line is technically incorrect since we flew the opposite (and easier) way around the world. Anyway, this map accounts for nearly 40 hours of travel in planes and about the same in driving from Denver to Grand Junction to Cedar Rapids Iowa to Illinois…then all the way back to Denver.

Needless to say, there’s been a lot going on. Too much actually.

The slow and peaceful pace of things here in Uruguay will make it 1000x easier to get a lot done.

-Maxim