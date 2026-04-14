Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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a rooted life's avatar
a rooted life
Apr 14

They have souls, only their souls are being held hostage by the demons in them. Many have demons. We are living among the dead. Please do write more about your thoughts on demons, souls, and airplanes. Have you seen the woman casting out a demon from another woman on the airplane? And it seems to work. I'm surprised we don't see more Christians attempting to cast out demons on airplanes (and Walmarts). We'd all be so exhausted, I suppose.

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Sarah S's avatar
Sarah S
Apr 15

Please write more on the spiritual warfare you witness happening! If you want to see a visible shift in the behavior of the people around you, start praying, call on Jesus or start reading from the Bible. The demons absolutely can’t stand any of that. I hope your soul gets refreshed being around family, on the farm, in nature, sunshine, grounding…get some negative ions and recharge your cellular batteries.

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