Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
10h

It was awesome to meet Kirk and his sweet wife at the event. And zero anxiety? That's a huge change from the old you. Well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Maxim Benjamin Smith
Leah Lund's avatar
Leah Lund
9h

Maxim-it was great to see you at the conference. It felt like a family reunion for us too! You ARE genuinely interested in people, a positive force, and a reliable, competent, confident and yes...dangerous... man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Maxim Benjamin Smith
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture