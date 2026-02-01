Maxim Benjamin Smith

Gordon
14h

I know these are just words but I encourage you nonetheless. You are approaching your peak in neuro-physical development in these next few years. You are still pliable, flexible, and mendable as your body and mind learns. Stay the course. You are giving your future self, and family, and friends an invaluable gift in so many ways. P.S. Save your writings! :)

Frank Hyman
9h

Oh and about your dad. Don't have to tell you, you won the dad-lottery. Too many guys have a useless or absent dad. I had a dad who was a good man, but not invested in doing dadly things. I didn't let that slow me down. Your dad will get a kick out of this: both my parents were sergeants in the Marines. My dad was a drill instructor and my mom had a similar role with the women Marines.

To get a taste of your dad's army life, you may want to check out a memoir called "Pink Marine," about a gay guy who joins the Marines in the 1990's before "Don't Ask, Don't Tell." And the memoir was turned into a TV show called "Boots."

Awesome stories.

