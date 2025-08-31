Sunday, August 31st, 2025

Writing to you from Uruguay

Well, it turns out that you can’t publish a book into the world and expect smooth sailing from there. Who would have known, the two years of work put into publishing a book don’t magically transport you to the desired goal — watching peoples’ lives change before your eyes + the creation of unique opportunities — you actually have to get people to read the book in the first place!

Putting jokes aside, it’s no small task (as I’m finding out) to market a book to people (even when that book will change their life).

But, don’t get me wrong — I’m not complaining.

All of the work that we are putting into it is getting the book into the hands of people who need it. Plus, I’m learning a lot from the entire process. Not just the process of marketing something, but also the process of writing, editing, and distributing a book.

Audiobook

5 and a half days of this past week have gone into one thing and one thing only: creating The Preparation audiobook. From morning until late at night, my dad and I were recording (and spending lots of time editing — the majority actually) the audiobook. At least, that’s what we were doing during the times we weren’t being interviewed on a podcast.