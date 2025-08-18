Monday, August 18th, 2025

Writing to you from Uruguay

Two years of work have been leading up to this point.

You can get your copy of The Preparation HERE: The Preparation book

If you don’t know, Doug Casey, my father (Matt Smith), and I have been working on a book for a program called The Preparation for the past two years.

This program is designed to fundamentally change a young man’s life.

Any young man like myself is told (directly or indirectly) that there are three main paths in life: College, the military, or a dead-end job.

College, being at the top of the list for bright young men, has been touted as the path to success. Recently, things have changed. At this very moment, college is not a path to success (not for most) but a 4-year purgatory where many come out the other end with an albatross of debt around their neck.

Doug Casey - being a man with a wildly different and highly successful life - has had the idea to write a book about a new path for young men for several decades now…

He asked my dad to help him write this book, but he had little interest until he realized how badly I (at 17, lost, and not wanting to go to college) needed it.

In August of 2023, I (perhaps unknowingly at first) became the beta tester for The Preparation. At the time it seemed like I was placing a bet on my future, but now I see how resilient this path is. Long story short, it’s been a successful two years with lots of progress.

The simplest way to put it is…

The combined efforts of 3 generations - Doug’s life, work, writing, and ideas being the genesis…my father (Matt Smith) being the developer and writer…and myself acting as the beta tester for the program - has allowed for the creation of something truly special.

A battle-tested, adventurous, fulfilling, and resilient path which can lead any young man to become competent, confident, and dangerous.

So, what’s in the book and who exactly is it for?

5 key Points From the Book

Reject the Default Path – College is no longer a guaranteed ticket to success. The Preparation dismantles the myths around higher education and shows you how to create a life of opportunity without drowning in debt.

Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous – This is more than self-defense; it’s about becoming a person who can think independently, act decisively, and adapt to any challenge.

The 16 Cycle System – Sixteen three-month programs—ranging from EMT training to sailing near Cape Horn—each designed to deliver immersive, hands-on skills while building a portfolio of achievements that compound over time. 16 “anchor” courses combined with academic courses taught by some of the best professors in the world will leave any young man miles ahead of his peers.

Important Lessons and Real-World Economics – Learn what actually matters: sound money, entrepreneurship, history, and the ability to recognize and seize opportunities—taught by men who have lived it.

Adventure and a Global Network – Instead of four years in a lecture hall, you’ll spend them in the mountains, on ranches, in the cockpit of a plane, on the deck of a ship—meeting exceptional people and stacking valuable experiences.

Going to college isn’t nearly what it used to be, and young men are more unsure than ever of what to do with their lives. This book is for those young men who are uncertain of what to do and for the parents and grandparents who love them.

Here’s How You Can Get the Book

We decided to self-publish The Preparation on Amazon. It’s the best and easiest way to get the book out in a timely manner…After all, a lot of you have been waiting a long time for this. So, getting this to you as soon as we could after completing the book was our goal.

This book can change your life just as it changed mine.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith