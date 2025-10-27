Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will's avatar
Will
21h

There's a great essay relevant to what you're facing: Do Things that Don't Scale by Paul Graham. It talks explains the advantages small companies have (like being able to help your customer with the cows) and why you should be optimizing for rate of learning early on. By doing this work and learning directly from your customers, you may discover a bigger or more painful problem you can solve at scale that you didn't see at first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Schaefer's avatar
Bob Schaefer
1d

Great update and I’m sure you learned a great deal regarding industrial drone work! From an entrepreneurial point of view, sounds like your drone company (DJI?) needs a parts hub in your area! Learned about you and your dad from Glenn Beck’s recent podcast - great info and I wish I could convince our 15 year old grandson to take the same path! I will be sending him the book for Christmas!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Maxim Benjamin Smith
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture