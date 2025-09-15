Maxim Benjamin Smith

I have been reading your work for about a year now. I have followed you as you have wandered. You are at the perfect age for wandering and searching. I think you've finally stepped on to solid ground with this piece. A truly original and thoughtful perspective. I feel the shift in your soul through your words. I encourage you to continue to be bold. To be true. Being popular and authentic is impossible. Never forget that authenticity comes with persecution. Have great courage. Gain wisdom from the wisest of men. Forage ahead, young man. Us women need ya'll. We desperately need good men to fulfill their proper design in this world as our protectors (physically and spiritually). Maybe, just maybe, this is a turning point. Maybe this will not be a time of brutality. But order. Maybe this will be the time in history women won't have to be so afraid of the evil men that steal life and ravage souls in this current society. We need more dangerously good men. My husband is one of those men. A man of few words. Observant. Authentic. Humble, yet confident. Filled with moral integrity. Gentle, yet strong. Wise and intuitive. Steady in the storm. Not easily provoked. But fiercely protective. He has a presence that makes weak men tremble. If an evil man dared violence in his presence, he would easily beat him to a pulp. I know my husband would have scooped that young woman up. He would give his life to protect a woman or child or any innocent life. Yes, he is a dangerously good man. I would feel safer having a man like my husband patrolling this land than a weak, whinny man like Mr. Hubbertz who I hope is merely a bot. I look forward to reading more of your works. Many blessings, Mr. Smith.

Lauran
Max..................Glad you responded to the gentleman below on the Indian issue. I know a lot about the Indian tribes; because I live in a state that welcomed them on their journey across the plains. I also know that much about the persecution of the tribes is kept alive by the liberal Indians who will never assimilate into the culture today, and have no intention of doing do. When they came here, they were offered prime land (on the river) for free, and instead of being grateful, immediately set up sovereign rules and regulations against those who disagreed with anything they did not like. What they call the " 5 civilized tribes", according to history in Oklahoma, included the Cherokees, who are the major players here. Just like in olden days, they wage war against the other tribes of lesser wealth, refuse to pay many of the taxes due the state, and have their own attorneys who wage war against the politicians here who are even descended from them. They drive carelessly on the roads with no insurance, refuse to hire anyone who is not a Native in their businesses, have put up casinos that never pay what is owed to anyone, create general havoc, and cannot be arrested and prosecuted unless the crime happened on tribal land . Their hierarchy ( princes and princesses of the tribes) get approximately $6000 dollars a month tax free just for existing.

The Cherokees were a warring tribe who killed and made war against the other tribes; and during the Civil War persecuted the black race terribly. Many of the present mixed races in our state are trying to claim homestead rights; as many are descended from black and Indian parents, and have had their land taken away from them in Indian courts.

While I realize that not all of the tribal people here are of this ilk, never let it be said that any of this persecution is one sided. I live here; and am seeing the push, at this time, to take over more land and have it declared sovereign. They are just as evil as anyone else, and work avidly against the government of the US. Not everyone had slaves (another myth); and not everyone killed the Indians. The movie "Killers of the Flower Moon", is not what the vast amount of the people in the Old West sadly did. Hollywood makes out that all whites hate everyone.

